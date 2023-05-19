Circuit Court Clerk winners selected in Law Day art contest

Published May 19, 2023 at 11:00AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith held her third annual Law Day Awards Ceremony on May 3, 2023.

Clerk Smith’s art contest had close to 1,000 votes received both online and in-person. There were three categories: high school, middle school, and elementary school.

Based on votes, the top awards went to the following first-place winners:

Denise K. for high school, artwork titled “the Aftermath”

Emily T. for middle, artwork titled “The Law is Forever”

Noah C. for elementary, artwork titled “the Hat of Freedom”

All art pieces in the contest were illustrations of the Law Day theme: “Cornerstones of Democracy; Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.”

Local businesses, such as the ARTfactory, awarded many participants different awards.

The artwork will be exhibited at Senior Centers at the Prince William County Bar Association’s Law Day events throughout May.

In July, Prince William County Arts Council will showcase the student’s artwork at the Open Space Arts Gallery in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. The gallery can be found at 15000 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.