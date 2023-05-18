Saturday artist’s reception: ARTfactory features work by American-Kurdish artist

Published May 18, 2023 at 10:20AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

ARTfactory is pleased to present “Painted Musings,a” an exhibition featuring a series of paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad.

Ahmad’s exhibit dates are from April 28 to June 10, 2023.

His Live Painting Demonstration is on June 2, from 6 p.m.d-9 p.m.

The artist reception is on May 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and includes live music by Oud player Radd Alghalibi and refreshments.

You can RSVP for Ahmad’s reception here.

Lukman Ahmad is an American-Kurdish artist living in Manassas Park, Virginia. Ahmad first came to the United States in 2010 as a refugee. He began creating art in 1986 while still living in Syria.

Ahmad’s art expresses the history and culture of the Kurds and adds a new experience to American art and culture. Ahmad has exhibited in over 100 exhibits in various countries, such as Syria, Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan, and Switzerland.

The paintings in this exhibit were inspired by classic Kurdish folkloric singing or Kurdish “epics”. Kurdish music is a central part of Kurdish culture, and epics are considered unique to Kurdistan. Traditionally, Kurdish folk songs are passed down orally, from generation to generation to preserve cultural history.

Kurdish songs range from historical stories to epic tales, from lyrical poems to literary works. Most epic songs are associated with action, adventure, love stories, and even heroic themes, such as the Kurdish uprisings for independence. Epic singing is a continuation of two decades of research on the process of transforming the sung story (epic) into a visual story.

Continuing this tradition of preserving history, each brush stroke within Ahmad’s work represents a piece of a Kurdish-sung story.

Ahmad’s muse for this exhibit is a Kurdish singer named Ezzeddin, or in Kurdish, “Ezzedino.” Ezzeddin was born in 1933 in the village of Harmshad in the Kurdish city of Mardin, Turkey. Ezzeddin was famous for his strong vocals and harmonious melodies. He recorded 8 tapes, most of which were recorded in the Kurdish city of Qamishlo in Syria and in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The tapes include the following: Bavê Nûrî, Derwêþê Evdî, Kalê Se’dûn, Kor Elî Beg, Wey Lo, Memê Alan, and Bavê Lalo.

The ARTfactory Gallery Hours are Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

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