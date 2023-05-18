Healthy Lifestyle Expo open ahead of Marine Corps Historic Half

The Healthy Lifestyle Expo will open its doors and make fitness fun for thousands of runners and guests on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

The Expo is free and open to the public at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center (2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway). It is conveniently located near Central Park Shopping Complex and near Historic Downtown Fredericksburg’s restaurants and shops. Free parking is available.

The times are as follows:

Friday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m. – Healthy Lifestyle Expo Opening Ceremonies

Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Healthy Lifestyle Expo and Packet Pick-up

Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Healthy Lifestyle Expo and Packet Pick-up

The festivities kick off with the Expo Opening Ceremony, featuring a special presentation from Building Homes for Heroes, Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) Charity Partner, to an area Veteran.

The Expo will feature athletic wear, giveaways, the latest endurance and recovery products, and more. Runners will experience a diverse expo experience with a range of wellness products, active interests, and can’t-miss photo opportunities. Check out these incredible moments:

A yoga session with YogaSix Fredericksburg

Virginia-based small businesses are selling local products like peanut butter and teas.

Snap a selfie with fun photo backdrops like the Coleman Motor Company military truck.

CPR demos from Cogent Steps

Opportunity to sign the special cheer banner from the City of Fredericksburg

Military-related organizations and other running events from around the region

The Expo also hosts Packet Pick-up, where runners will pick up their packets, including the official bib with timing device, competitor shirt, and more.

Limited entries remain available for the Marine Corps Historic Half, Semper 5ive, and Devil Dog Double. Visit marinemarathon.com to register or for more information about Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend.