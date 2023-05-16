Published May 16, 2023 at 8:55AM | Updated May 16, 2023 at 1:36PM

Natalie Villalobos joins our team; Next reporter training June 5

Please welcome Natalie Villalobos, our newest community meeting reporter.

Natalie is a Woodbridge native and now covers the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for us.

Also joining our team is Robert Grimes, who will be covering meetings in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg areas.

I’m excited to be working with both of them.

Meeting reporters are residents like you who want to help neighbors understand what is happening in their local governments, from Fredericksburg to Manassas.

Meeting reporters attend public meetings, take notes on events of the meeting, and then submit their notes to us at PLN.

Meeting reporters receive meeting training and are paid $50 per meeting ($17 per hour, three-hour minimum, more for longer meetings as needed).

Join us Monday, June 5, 2023, for our next meeting reporter training on Zoom (space is limited): https://calendly.com/potomaclocalnews/documenter-reporter-training?month=2023-06&date=2023-06-05

More info about our documented program: https://potomaclocal.com/2023/04/14/we-want-to-pay-documenters-to-report-the-news/