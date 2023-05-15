Toys for Tots now collecting year-round

May is

National Foster Care Month and the Marine Toys for Tots Program is expanding their support beyond the holiday season to deliver gifts to children living in Foster Care.

The Program’s initiative, Champions for Those in Foster Care, will provide toys, books, and other gifts to be distributed to foster care children through local organizations nationwide.

“These children leave their homes with only a small plastic bag of their belongings. Marine Toys for Tots wants to give foster care children something tangible to take with them as they move, but also some tools and hope for a brighter tomorrow,” said LtGen Jim Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

These children are placed temporarily in group homes, residential care facilities, emergency shelters, and supervised independent living homes.

Toys for Tots provides resources that help these children during trying times to reduce their anxiety and make a positive impact in their lives.

This initiative highlights how Marine Toys for Tots is a year-round force, impacting children beyond the holiday season. In 2022, the Program supported over 447,000 children in the Foster Care system.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a 76-year nonprofit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising for less fortunate children. They have delivered Christmas gifts to over 291 million children, for more information, visit toysfortots.org.