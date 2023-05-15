FredEx lane closures coming Tuesday, Wednesday

Drivers on Interstate 95 should expect delays Tuesday, May 16, for the work to extend express toll lanes to southern Stafford County.

The two southernmost entry points to the northbound 95 Express Lanes, near Courthouse Road and Garrisonville Road, will be closed to travelers on Tuesday, May 16, and again on Wednesday, May 17, between midnight and 4 a.m.

According to Transurban, which maintains the Express Lanes, the closures are necessary for overhead sign installation as part of the Fred Ex project. The I-95 Express Lanes are regularly closed between midnight and 2 a.m. on weeknights for southbound to northbound reversals.

On May 16 and 17, the entry points near Courthouse Road and Garrisonville Road will remain closed until 4 a.m. The first entry point into the 95 Express Lanes during this time will be near Dumfries Road.

The Opitz Boulevard project is a partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban, the 495, 95, and 395 Express Lanes operators.

The project includes a new 95 Express Lanes connection point to Opitz Boulevard, enhancing access to a dynamic and growing area of Prince William County, home to a medical center and robust retail and entertainment destinations. For more information on the project, click here.

To make traveling through the I-95 corridor in Stafford County easier and faster, the Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) will pick up where the 95 Express Lanes currently end and extend 10 miles south near Fredericksburg, VA. The lengthened lanes will connect with the 395 Express Lanes to create a corridor nearly 50 miles from the Fredericksburg area to the D.C. line.

This project will also offer new access points to the existing 95 Express Lanes, create new ramps that provide direct access to Quantico and Courthouse Road, and add seven new bridges. When the Fred Ex project is completed, it will connect with the 395 Express Lanes, offering drivers an uninterrupted Express Lanes corridor between the Potomac River and near the Rappahannock River.

More information on the Fred Ex project and 95 Express Lanes is available here.