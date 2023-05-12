OmniRide says ditch your car and ride your bike to work

OmniRide and Prince William County will participate in Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 19, 2023. As well as supporting National Bike Month, an awareness campaign, for the entire month of May.

OmniRide is the operating name for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) ‘s mobility services. In 2018, OmniRide had more than 150 buses in its fleet and made more than 2.5 million passenger trips.

The National Bike to Work Day is being organized at the regional level by the Commuter Connections Committee of the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments (MWCOG) and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA).

The annual event is intended to increase awareness and participation in bicycling as a method of transportation to work instead of driving alone. The first 15,000 to register for Bike to Work Day and stop at one of the many pit stops in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments. The local pit stop locations are:

Dumfries – Simpson Community Center, 17757 Main Street, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – George Mason University, Freedom Center Boulevard & University Boulevard, 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, 6:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Manassas VRE station, 9431 West Street, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

]Manassas Park – Manassas Park VRE Station, 9300 Manassas Drive, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Woodbridge – Rippon Landing VRE station, 15511 Farm Creek Drive, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, near the intersection of the Prince William Parkway bike trail, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Woodbridge VRE station, 1040 Express Way, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Tackett’s Mill, Park & Ride Lot, Tackett’s Mill Dr. & Minnieville Rd, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

OmniRide will be sponsoring the Rippon Landing Pit Stop and OmniRide staff will also be at the Downtown Manassas VRE station. Please stop by and say “hello”!!

Register here.

OmniRide is also promoting National Bike Month for the entire month of May. This is an awareness campaign to extend biking beyond Bike to Work Day. It focuses on educating residents on how to take their bikes on transit, bike amenities at commuter lots to include bike lockers and bike racks, and the bike trails in the county that can be used for commuting and fun.

OmniRide provides resources for passengers to ride their bikes to a nearby OmniRide bus stop and then board an OmniRide Local, OmniRide East-West Express, or OmniRide Metro Express bus to complete their commute. Buses have been equipped with bike racks on the front so passengers can take their bikes with them at no additional charge. Express buses don’t have bike racks, but riders can still park their bicycles at select commuter lots and ride the bus to their final destination.

Learn more about Bike Exploration Month and commuting with a bike here.

For more information on OmniRide’s family of mobility services, visit omniride.com.