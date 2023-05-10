Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to attend town hall

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears will appear with Delegate Phillip Scott (R-Spotsylvania, Stafford) at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, next to Spotsylvania Towne Center.
The event is open to the public. You can RSVP here.
This is an official notice that the public town hall on Education with Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears will be changing locations to Grace Church of Fredericksburg. 1141 Heatherstone Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
This change of venue is the result of the confusion created by the wrong email being used for individuals to RSVP for the event. The content and structure of the event will remain the same. The Lieutenant Governor and I look forward to meeting with you.
The event will be held at 6 pm on May 15th 2023, so please budget time to park and find a seat.
This in-person event is an opportunity for members of the community to come together and discuss important issues related to education. Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears and Delegate Phillip Scott will be leading the conversation and answering questions from attendees. Don’t miss out on this chance to have your voice heard and make a difference in your community.