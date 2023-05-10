Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears to attend town hall

Published May 10, 2023 at 9:00AM | Updated May 10, 2023 at 3:51PM

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears will appear with Delegate Phillip Scott (R-Spotsylvania, Stafford) at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, next to Spotsylvania Towne Center.

The event is open to the public. You can RSVP here.