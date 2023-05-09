Call to Action: Have an adult field day

Greetings, Prince William – Does your teen need service hours? Sweet Julia Grace Foundation is holding an Adult Field Day May 20 at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Hwy, Broad Run 20137 and they need LOTS of volunteers age 12+ to support this event. Everyone is welcome, whether individual, group, club or office! Shifts are available on May 19 & 20; you’ll love supporting this event which will raise funds for children who are facing serious illness, special needs or currently going through a medical crisis. Please visit www.sweetjuliagrace.org/ eventvolunteer to sign up and learn more.

· If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the staff at Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) wants to meet you! They have a need for volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once a month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email mthyen@braininjursyvcs. org or call 703.451.8881, ext.232 for more information.

· Catholic Charities has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become a friend/support to older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email volunteer.newcomer@ccda. net to learn more.

· You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Sessions on May 17, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

· Girls on the Run of NOVA needs volunteers age 16+ to support their season ending 5K Celebrations May 20 and 21. Events will be held at Fair Oaks Mall, 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Oaks 22033 on May 20 and BASIS Independent School, 8000 Jones Branch Drive, McLean 22102 on May 21. Roles include Registration Support, Water Stop, Cheer Marshals, Corral Marshals, Start Finish Line Volunteers, etc. Volunteers are also needed during packet pick up events that will be held the week before the celebrations. You’ll feel great as you support and cheer on these young runners who have been working hard on their fitness this season! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Hwcw5Z t o start the sign up process or visit their website at www.gotrnova.org.

· Dog Lovers! Guiding Eyes for the Blind needs volunteer Puppy Raisers in Prince William and Stafford County to care for adorable, purpose-bred puppies during the first 14-18 months of their lives. Raisers provide the pup with the love, socialization, house manners and basic obedience they will need to succeed in guide dog training. You’ll meet other dog lovers, while learning life lessons and taking pride in knowing you’re doing something extraordinary! No previous dog experience is required, and current pet owners are welcome. Please visit https://bit.ly/3pc9wpb f or more information on this family-friendly opportunity, email [email protected] to learn more.

· Volunteers with muscles needed! The wonderful staff at Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers age 16+ to help with a Trail and Outdoor Classroom Repair project at Dale City Elementary School, 14450 Brook Drive Woodbridge 22193. Since clearing the trail and installing the classrooms will require more than one day, they need volunteers for multiple projects; the first one will be held May 13 (New Date), 9am-2pm. Duties on this date will involve clearing the trail and removing vegetation around the areas of the outdoor classrooms. Please be prepared to bring your own tools. For safety reasons volunteers under 18 should volunteer with an adult. You’ll feel great as you help this school restore its trails and outdoor classrooms! Please visit http://bit.ly/3ZYRwLo to register, email [email protected] to learn more.

· The wonderful staff at Leopold’s Preserve needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email info@whfarmfoundation. org to learn more.

· If you have Mondays off, the hard-working staff at Northern Virginia Food Rescue has a great volunteer opportunity for you! Starting at the end of May, they need volunteers on Monday mornings, 8am-11am, to help sort through the donations of produce they’ll be receiving from the Dale City Farmer’s Market. Their warehouse is located at 10535 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Your work will help make healthy fruits and vegetables accessible to food insecure families in our local community! What better way to enjoy summer than by eating some fresh, healthy produce? Please email [email protected] for more information.

· Mark your calendars for the Prince William County Mega Paper Shred on May 20, 9am-1pm at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge 22192! County residents can bring up to 4 boxes of confidential documents, bank statements and tax returns to have them safely destroyed. It’s a terrific way to clear out backlogged documents from your home! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/ mega-paper-shred-pfitzner- stadium-may-20 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam. org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.