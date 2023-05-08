A memorial and tribute service – including a candlelight vigil for fallen law enforcement officers who lived or served in greater Prince William County – will be held on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road in Bristow.

This annual event – free and open to the public and sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association – honors the lives and service of 20 men and women who lived or served in Prince William County and died in the line of duty.

They are:

• Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court – July 1922

• Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970

• Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973

• Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975

• Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984

• Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988

• Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police –November 1990

• Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993

• Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995

• Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998

• Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001

• Special Agent Robert Martin Roth, Federal Bureau of Investigation – March 2008

• Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008

• Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

• Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

• Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010

• Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012

• Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016

• Special Agent Thomas J. Mohnal, Federal Bureau of Investigation – February 2021

• Deputy Sheriff David W. Myers Jr., Prince William County Sheriff’s Office – December 2021