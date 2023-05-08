1 shot at North Stafford convenience store

Someone was shot at a North Stafford convenience and check cashing store about a mile from the Onville Road gate to Quantico Marine Corps Base.
The shooting occurred just off Route 610 on Saturday, May 6, 2023. A statement from the sheriff’s office is below. It has not provided any new information since the shooting.
Deputies are on scene of a shooting at the Quick Mart, 115 Onville Road. An adult male victim has been transported to the hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. There is a large law enforcement presence in the area. The suspect was described as a thin black male wearing a white shirt and black mask. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. If you have any information, please call our office at 540-658-4400.
-Stafford County sheriff