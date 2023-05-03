Published May 3, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

Latin pop, rock, jazz band to kick off Fridays at 5 concert series

On May 5, 2023, Trio Caliente, a D.C.-based Latin pop, rock, and jazz band, will open this year’s Fridays at 5 Concert season.

The performance will occur at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. It will start at 5 p.m.

The event will be free and includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification.

No dogs, except service dogs, will be permitted at the concert. Restrooms will be available inside the McCoart Government Center. Parking is free onsite.

The band has performed locally at Strathmore in Bethesda, The Birchmere in Alexandria, the Kennedy Center, and the Blues Alley Club in Washington, D.C. They will bring music from Brazil, Argentina, Cuba, and Mexico when they come to perform in Prince William County.

Some of the band’s song selections include Ricky Valenz’s “La Bamba” and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” along with Gypsy Kings and Carlos Santana.

“It’s going to be a family-friendly event on a Friday night. It’s always a good time,” Bard said.

The concert series is sponsored by the Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, VA StrEATS, and Luxe Entertainment.