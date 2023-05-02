Call to Action: Help ACTS fight hunger

Greetings, Prince William – If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, the Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) staff wants to meet you! They need volunteers to help in their Hunger Prevention Center with food donations, assembling food packages, and helping with client intakes. You’ll feel great knowing you are helping our food-insecure neighbors get the help they need to feed their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Are you a cycling enthusiast? The Ride to End ALZ Nation’s Capital is on Sunday, May 7, in Leesburg, and day of the event, volunteers age 13+ are needed! Volunteers are the backbone of the Ride, making the event safe and fun for everyone. Shifts range from 3 hours to all day long. This is a wonderful opportunity for families, students, and community groups. You’ll feel great supporting this event, raising awareness of the goal to end Alzheimer’s Disease! Please visit https://bit.ly/3KSgqHm to sign up, contact [email protected] or 833-239-RIDE (7433) for more information.

is on Sunday, May 7, in Leesburg, and day of the event, volunteers age 13+ are needed! Volunteers are the backbone of the Ride, making the event safe and fun for everyone. Shifts range from 3 hours to all day long. This is a wonderful opportunity for families, students, and community groups. You’ll feel great supporting this event, raising awareness of the goal to end Alzheimer’s Disease! Please visit https://bit.ly/3KSgqHm to sign up, contact or 833-239-RIDE (7433) for more information. Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once-a-month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information.

is looking for a PALS volunteer ( roviding ink for urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once-a-month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information. You can help our senior citizens! Prince William Area Agency on Aging is looking for Home Delivered Meals Drivers age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete. Schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers located in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by PWC. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information.

is looking for age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete. Schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers located in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by PWC. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information. Catholic Charities has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become a friend/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities! Volunteers are needed to welcome new immigrants, become a friend/support older immigrants, support youth services, interpret/translate languages between clients and staff, deliver critically needed items to immigrant families, manage donations, and more! You’ll get a warm feeling as you help welcome immigrants from other countries into our culture! Please email to learn more. If you love admin work, the folks at CFH (formerly Catholics for Housing ) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual Office Assistant who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients. Duties include answering phones, helping visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email [email protected] for more information.

(formerly ) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients. Duties include answering phones, helping visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email for more information. You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) need volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Sessions on May 3 and again on May 17, 6 pm-7 pm, for both sessions. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

need volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next on May 3 and again on May 17, 6 pm-7 pm, for both sessions. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting. The date has been set! The awesome folks at Habitat for Humanity Prince William County are hosting a Women’s Day Build on May 6, 9 am-6 pm! The project is to be announced, but ladies, get those hammers, saws, and nails ready to do some good work benefiting vulnerable families in the community! Space is limited, so please visit www.habitatpwc.org/volunteer/ and click on Volunteer Calendar to sign up; email [email protected] to learn more.

are hosting a on May 6, 9 am-6 pm! The project is to be announced, but ladies, get those hammers, saws, and nails ready to do some good work benefiting vulnerable families in the community! Space is limited, so please visit www.habitatpwc.org/volunteer/ and click on Volunteer Calendar to sign up; email to learn more. The wonderful staff at Leopold’s Preserve needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin, or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin, or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email to learn more. Mark your calendars for the Prince William County Mega Paper Shred on May 20, 9 am-1 pm at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge 22192! County residents can bring up to 4 boxes of confidential documents, bank statements, and tax returns to have them safely destroyed. It’s a terrific way to clear out backlogged documents from your home! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/mega-paper-shred-pfitzner-stadium-may-20 for more information.

on May 20, 9 am-1 pm at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge 22192! County residents can bring up to 4 boxes of confidential documents, bank statements, and tax returns to have them safely destroyed. It’s a terrific way to clear out backlogged documents from your home! Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/mega-paper-shred-pfitzner-stadium-may-20 for more information. Guess What: Walk MS: Manassas is back! The walk will be held May 6 at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas, and they need LOTS of volunteer helpers of all ages! Duties include set up, photographer, mission tent, cheering the walkers, break down/clean up, and more! You’ll feel great as you get outdoors with your family and friends to support the goal of a world free of MS! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MWyEd7 for more information and to sign up, email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.