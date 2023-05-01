Every moment matters when it comes to a stroke



Strokes can occur at any age, which is why Sentara encourages you to B.E. F.A.S.T. and recognize the signs. Symptoms of stroke include sudden loss of balance, blurry eyesight, facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulties.

If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, don’t wait – call 911 immediately. When it comes to a stroke, every moment matters, so act fast. You could help save a life.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Learn about your stroke risk at SentaraStrokeAwareness.com.