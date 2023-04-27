More charges filed against suspect in police-involved shooting

A Chesterfield County man is in a Prince William County jail today after being released from the hospital following a police chase and shooting earlier this month.
According to police, Micheal C. Davis, 34, abducted Tatiana David, 34, from her Ithaca, N.Y. home and traveled to Virginia, where a police officer tried to stop him on Wednesday, April 5. The driver led police on a chase to Triangle, where he crashed his car, and began shooting at police, said authorities.
David died at the scene, and emergency crews took Davis to a hospital, where he stayed until April 25. David and Davis had a child.
At least nine police officers were suspended pending an ongoing investigation into the shooting. The results of the investigation have not been released.
Additional charges have been served on a North Chesterfield, Va. man involved in a shoot-out with law enforcement along Interstate 95 on April 5, 2023 in Prince William County. Michael C. Davis. 34, was released from Inova Fairfax Hospital April 25, 2023, and transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center. In consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office on April 26, 2023, served Davis with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of eluding police. These charges are in addition to the felony count of abduction served on Davis earlier this month. Davis is being held without bond.