More charges filed against suspect in police-involved shooting

A Chesterfield County man is in a Prince William County jail today after being released from the hospital following a police chase and shooting earlier this month.

According to police, Micheal C. Davis, 34, abducted Tatiana David, 34, from her Ithaca, N.Y. home and traveled to Virginia, where a police officer tried to stop him on Wednesday, April 5. The driver led police on a chase to Triangle, where he crashed his car, and began shooting at police, said authorities.

David died at the scene, and emergency crews took Davis to a hospital, where he stayed until April 25. David and Davis had a child.

At least nine police officers were suspended pending an ongoing investigation into the shooting. The results of the investigation have not been released.