9 state troopers on leave pending investigation into abductee’s death

The man suspected of abducting the woman from her home in New York and then taking her to Virginia, where she died following shots fired after a police pursuit, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Today, Virginia State Police said 34-year-old Michael Davis of Chesterfield County, Virginia, abducted 34-year-old Tatiana David, with whom he shared a child, according to media reports.

Davis has not been charged.

At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, a Virginia State Police trooper saw Davis’ car, a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Interstate 95. According to a state police spokeswoman, the vehicle’s license plates did not match the registration.

The trooper stopped Davis on the side of the highway and spoke to him. The trooper returned to the cruiser to run the vehicle information and learned the driver was wanted for abduction.

Davis then took off, leading police on a chase that ended when Davis crashed his car near the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico. As police approached the Cherokee, someone started shooting, and police returned fire, said a police spokeswoman.

David died on the scene. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

A helicopter flew Davis to a hospital for treatment.

Nine Virginia State Troopers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. None were injured.

Police found two guns at the crash scene.

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