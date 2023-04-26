We’ve not done much over the past few weeks, except…

Hey Potomac Local News readers,

We’ve worked hard to cover our community in the past few weeks.

Manassas City resident Lynn Forkell Greene documented a public meeting at the Manassas Park Community Center where Prince William County residents voiced concerns about flooding and fears of being forced from their homes to make way for a three-and-half-mile, $300 million bypass road.

Last week, I spent hours covering local budget meetings in Stafford County, where elected leaders backed off of an advertised tax rate that would have meant the highest tax increase in Virginia history.

We were there when local leaders unveiled a rebranded regional bus system. And we told you about speed cameras coming to area roads.

PLN was the only news organization in the room to report on division-wide changes coming to high school lunch periods and how schools will seat children with autism.

We had exclusive details about a first-of-its-kind development that promises affordable housing for a city’s employees. We also told you about how another city saved nearly $1 million it had planned to spend on installing new signs.

This work is made possible by members like you, including our newest members, John, Sharon, Tanisha, Richard, Timothy, and John. Your support will mean our community won’t end up like Salinas, Calif., home of a daily newspaper with zero news reporters.

With the help of our small band of documenters, student interns, and the local news ecosystem supported by publications like Insidenova.com, Prince William Times, Free Lance-Star, and trusted social media sources, we’re working to provide you with a complete picture of local news and events.

Please become a member to support our work. If you’re a business or non-profit, please consider advertising with us to promote yourself and support our mission.

Finally, please consider rolling up your sleeves and working with us to document meetings and help us build a new public record.

Committed to informing our community,

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News