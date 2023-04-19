Stafford hikes taxes 11%, increases school funding $16 million By Uriah Kiser Published April 19, 2023 at 11:45AM | Updated April 19, 2023 at 4:12PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2023 #Glenn Youngkin #Locals Only #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford County Public Schools