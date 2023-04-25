Call to Action: Habitat for Humanity Women’s Day Build

Greetings, Prince William – The date has been set! The awesome folks at Habitat for Humanity Prince William County are hosting a Women’s Day Build on May 6, 9am-6pm! The project is to be announced, but ladies, get those hammers, saws and nails ready to do some good work benefiting vulnerable families in the community! Space is limited, so please visit www.habitatpwc.org/volunteer/ and click on Volunteer Calendar to sign up; email [email protected] to learn more.

Are you a cycling enthusiast? The Ride to End ALZ Nation’s Capital is on Sunday, May 7 in Leesburg, VA and day of event volunteers age 13+ are needed! Volunteers are the backbone of the Ride, making the event safe and fun for everyone. Shifts range from 3 hours to all day long. This is great opportunity for families, student and community groups and you’ll feel great as you support this event which is raising awareness of the goal to end Alzheimer’s Disease! Please visit https://bit.ly/3KSgqHm to sign up, contact [email protected] or 833-239-RIDE (7433) for more information.



You can help cut the risk of injuries or death from home fires! American Red Cross needs volunteers to support the Sound the Alarm rally in Triangle on April 29, 9am-3pm. Partnering with the Prince William County Fire Department, volunteers will visit homes to install free smoke alarms and share home fire safety education materials. Families and friends welcome! Training will be provided on-site so previous experience is not needed. It promises to be a fun day of preparing families against home fires and making the community safer. Supplies such as smoke alarms, a drill, educational materials, and a map of your route for the day will be provided. You’ll feel great knowing you’re providing a valuable service to your community and helping to save lives! Please visit https://rdcrss.org/3U83BN6 for more information.

Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once a month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232 for more information.



You can help our senior citizens! Prince William Area Agency on Aging is looking for Home Delivered Meals Drivers age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10am-12pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete, schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers located in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, safe driving record and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by PWC. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information.

If you love admin work, the folks at CFH (formerly Catholics for Housing) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual Office Assistant who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients. Duties include answer phones, help visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email [email protected] for more information.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Sessions on May 3 and again on May 17, 6pm-7pm for both sessions. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

Attention Feline Fans! Last Chance Animal Rescue needs cat-loving volunteers to help with cat and kitten care and adoptions in the Manassas PetSmart, 10834 Sudley Manor Drive. Volunteers age 14+ welcome, volunteers between ages 14-17 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Duties include loving on the kitties, playing with and socializing them, feeding, and light cleaning including litter box scooping. Volunteers would also help with greeting potential adopters, introducing them to the kitty guests, and processing adoptions. Training and orientation is provided. Be prepared to commit to one or more shifts (AM or PM) per week; hours are available weekdays and weekends. You’ll purr with delight knowing that you’re helping to care for cats from high kill shelters and place them in loving homes! Please visit http://bit.ly/3JxbyH0 to fill out and sign a Volunteer Agreement, please email [email protected] to learn more.

The wonderful staff at Leopold’s Preserve needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you enjoy coaching sports, Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas wants to meet you! They need Volunteer Coaches age 18+ to coach basketball and volleyball to youth, boys and girls. Practices are held during the week; games are normally played on weekends. Volunteers must be vaccinated (two doses) and successfully complete a BGCGW background check. You’ll feel great as you work with youth and teens and watch them develop and improve their skills and performance! Perk: BGCGW will comp up to two children to play volleyball and/or basketball for FREE! Must pay for annual membership: $50 (ages 5-12) and $25 (ages 13-18). Please email [email protected] for more information.

Guess What: Walk MS: Manassas is back! The walk will be held May 6 at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas, and they need LOTS of volunteer helpers of all ages! Duties include set up, photographer, mission tent, cheering the walkers, break down/clean up and more! You’ll feel great as you get outdoors with your family and friends to support the goal of a world free of MS! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MWyEd7 for more information and to sign up, email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

