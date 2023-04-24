DMV issues redesigned drivers licenses

Beginning today, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is releasing a refreshed design of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new credentials incorporate enhanced security features that resist counterfeiting and illustrate Virginia imagery. While the current credential offers a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol, the new card takes Virginians inside for a look at the rotunda dome. Nature lovers will spot the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

Some features on the card since 2009 remain. The driver’s license banner is blue, and the ID card banner is green. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal, and cards issued to those under the age of 21 are vertical for easy identification.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

For more information, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.