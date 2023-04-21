Stafford man’s evening got off to a rocky start after he hurled debris at buildings and deputies during a disturbance yesterday.

On April 20th at 6:18 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Courthouse Road for an irate man throwing rocks at the courthouse. Deputy Osborn was on scene in seconds and located the suspect in the grassy area beside Aquia Realty. The suspect was in fact picking up rocks and throwing them over the passing traffic at the courthouse.

Deputy Osborn ordered the man to stop, but kept his distance as he couldn’t take for granite that the suspect would stop the fusillade. Instead of complying, the suspect made the boulder move to throw rocks at the deputy. Deputy Osborn dodged the barrage of bedrock as he radioed for back-up deputies to expedite their arrival.

Deputy S.C. Jett was on scene seconds later and the suspect greeted him by winding up to throw a rock. Deputy Jett was able to take cover behind his patrol car as the rubble sailed by. Seeing the suspect’s hands were empty, the deputies advanced with their tasers drawn and ordered the suspect to the ground. Faced with the tasers, the suspect complied and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Brett Lyles, 28. Deputies discovered Lyles had damaged windows in the courthouse and a nearby church. Additionally, he had broken the window in an unoccupied church van parked nearby.

Lyle was charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and vandalism to the van, church and courthouse. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and will now face the quartz of justice.

Thank you to our great Facilities Management crew for quickly taking care of the courthouse windows. Great work by the deputies to avoid injury and get this violent suspect into custody.

— Stafford sheriff’s office