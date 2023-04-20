Friends of the Occoquan fill 185 trash bags

To honor the upcoming Earth Day, April 22, 2023, Friends of the Occoquan organized a river cleanup across seven parks and marinas along the Occoquan River on Saturday, April 15.

More than 262 volunteers spent their Saturday morning collecting debris from the Occoquan River/Reservoir and its banks.

They traveled from the Bull Run, Fountainhead, and Occoquan Regional Park/Marina, in Fairfax County, to the Town of Occoquan, Lake Ridge Park/Marina, Occoquan Forest Community, and Brethren of the Harbour Yacht Club in Prince William County.

There were many volunteers, some of which being Nova GO kayakers, SEV1Tech employees, the Bull Run Rotary Club with Osbourn High School Interact Club, Fairfax County Water employees, Girl and Boyscout troops, church groups, and Science Honor Society students.

Devoted River Heroes worked to fill 185 bags of trash and 22 recyclables collectively. Some items collected ranged from car tires to an artificial Christmas tree.

The event was a testament to the community’s dedication to the environment. By coming together, they were able to help save and protect the community water source, the Occoquan River.