Woodbridge Twins Receive Combined $50,000 Scholarship

Two Woodbridge natives, Ethan, and Nathan Morlu, are first-year mechanical engineering students at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

They are 2022 graduates of Woodbridge Senior High School. The twins and eleven other students from 10 states received life-changing news during a visit to the Chick-fil-A Support Center in Georgia.

They thought they were attending the final round of interviews for the scholarship, but little did they know that a very special surprise – and a $25,000 check – was waiting for each of them. This scholarship’s first class of recipients were selected for their history of service in their communities, leadership, and academic drive.

Ethan and Nathan have demonstrated their character and commitment to service by attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. They have spent countless hours mentoring younger scouts in Woodbridge BSA Troop 1369 while holding various consistently overlapping leadership positions.

Now, they serve as Assistant Scoutmasters when they are home for breaks from college, helping younger scouts with service projects and skill-building. Ethan and Nathan also have a history of volunteering with Occoquan VFW Post 7916, environmental groups like Friends of the Occoquan, and tutoring with the Viking Learning Center at WSHS and Immanuel Anglican Church in Woodbridge.

This winter, they both had active volunteer leadership roles in organizing the WSHS Battle at the Bridge, a 51-team, 800-person wrestling tournament. As they are acclimating to college life, Nathan is in the process of founding a Wrestling Club at Georgia Tech with Ethan’s support.

One of the goals of this club is to provide opportunities for mentorship and youth outreach in the Atlanta community. Attending Georgia Tech has allowed Ethan and Nathan to further explore their interests in using engineering to advance society.

Ethan wants to be an engineer to help improve the lives of the elderly and those with disabilities. Nathan wants to use his engineering degree to help solve relevant world problems.

The Chick-Fil-A Community Scholarship aims to help the brothers get closer to the goal of earning their mechanical engineering degrees without the burden of student loan debt. The funding will also enable them to dedicate more time to activities that support their educational goals.

In addition, Community Scholars are invited to participate in the Chick-fil-A Scholars Program, an optional one-year engagement that includes mentoring and leadership development alongside the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Scholars and Eddie White Servant Leadership Award Recipient.