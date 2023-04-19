Tomorrow: Route 28 bypass meeting in Manassas Park

The Prince William County Transportation Department will host a town-hall meeting in Manassas Park on a $300 million bypass about four miles long and wedged between the Fairmont and Loch Lomond neighborhoods in Sudley, near Manassas.

The department calls it a public information meeting to be held on Thursday, April 20, at Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, both beginning at 6:30 p.m.

County leaders have previously said construction crews might need to demolish some homes to make way for the new street, though road crews have not released a final plan for the project. The road will be an extension of Godwin Drive in Manassas, along an alignment once called the Tri-County Parkway until that project was scrapped.