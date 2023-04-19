Stafford County Economic Development Director John Holden resigned.

Holden’s last day was Friday, April 14, 2023. He has led the department since 2018 and made $156,500 a year.

According to a Stafford County spokesman, Holden took a job in North Carolina to work on a smart city initiative.

Over the years, Holden sent an email newsletter describing his department’s work and consistently identified himself as the “new” guy. Holden came from Maine to work in Stafford.

In recent months, Holden fielded questions about the interests of data center developers, who have turned their attention to the county. The first data center application the county received proposes a campus with 24 buildings near the regional landfill, off Eskimo Hill Road.

In 2020, Holden brought the Stafford Smart City initiative, which is bringing 5G wireless to the county, which could lead to everything from driverless cars to smart trashcans that tell the government when they need to be emptied, Holden said in 2020.

In addition, Courtney Swenson, the department’s marketing manager, recently departed the organization April 7 after five years. Last fall, Rick Colbert, who spent 10 years in Stafford, left to lead the economic development department in Winchester.

Josh Summits is the county’s acting economic development director. The county government staff will post a job listing to the county website recruiting Holden’s replacement by June 1.

Meanwhile, the county will hold its annual Business Appreciation Reception on Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cyber Bytes Foundation, 1010 Corporate Dr #103, Stafford.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Stafford Businesses through the Decades” as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Stafford EDA. You can register online to attend.