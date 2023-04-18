The emerging artist’s reception will be held on April 20, 2023, at 6 p.m. It will be at Open Space Arts Gallery, 15000 Potomac Town Place, in Woodbridge.

The reception is to help celebrate emerging artists at the Open Space Arts business.

The reception will showcase forty-five pieces of student artwork ranging from paintings to ceramics. The works were selected by a panel of local professional artists from a range of submissions.

“It’s been a really rough couple of years, especially for artists trying to promote and show off what they’re proud of,” said Herb Williams, art recreation specialist with the Prince William County Arts Council. “We’re incredibly overjoyed to partner with Open Space Arts and have a space that will help feature the work of our local artists, ensuring that they are celebrated and presented on an ongoing basis.”

The Prince William Arts Council and Open Space Arts are in charge of holding the reception. The reception is both open to the public and free to attend.