Call to Action: Community Day planned at Park Central Plaza

Greetings, Prince William – Mark your calendars! City of Manassas Park Community Services is holding a Community Day on April 22, 10 am-2 pm at Manassas Park City Hall, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park! They need lots of volunteers aged 18+ beginning at 8 am. Duties include set up, welcome table, water table, support various vendor tables, parking, children’s activities and clean up. While bilingual skills in Spanish are not required, they are welcome and helpful in supporting this event. The event will be held rain or shine (moved to Manassas Park High School in case of rain). This promises to be a fun-filled day, and you’ll feel great as you share the resources and services Manassas Park offers its residents! Please email [email protected] for more information.

You can help cut the risk of injuries or death from home fires! American Red Cross needs volunteers to support the Sound the Alarm rally in Triangle on April 29, 9 am-3 pm. Partnering with the Prince William County Fire Department, volunteers will visit homes to install free smoke alarms and share home fire safety education materials. Families and friends welcome! Training will be provided on-site so previous experience is not needed. It promises to be a fun day of preparing families against home fires and making the community safer. Supplies such as smoke alarms, a drill, educational materials, and a map of your route for the day will be provided. You’ll feel great knowing you’re providing a valuable service to your community and helping to save lives! Please visit https://rdcrss.org/3U83BN6 for more information.

Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once-a-month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information.



You can help our senior citizens! Prince William Area Agency on Aging is looking for Home Delivered Meals Drivers age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete; schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by Prince William County. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information.

If you love admin work, the folks at CFH (formerly Catholics for Housing) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual Office Assistant who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients. Duties include answering phones, helping visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Attention Feline Fans! Last Chance Animal Rescue needs cat-loving volunteers to help with cat and kitten care and adoptions in the Manassas PetSmart, 10834 Sudley Manor Drive. Volunteers age 14+ welcome; volunteers between ages 14-17 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Duties include loving on the kitties, playing with and socializing them, feeding, and light cleaning, including litter box scooping. Volunteers would also help with greeting potential adopters, introducing them to the kitty guests, and processing adoptions. Training and orientation are provided. Be prepared to commit to one or more shifts (AM or PM) per week; hours are available on weekdays and weekends. You’ll purr with delight knowing that you’re helping to care for cats from high-kill shelters and place them in loving homes! Please visit http://bit.ly/3JxbyH0 to fill out and sign a Volunteer Agreement; please email [email protected] to learn more.

The wonderful staff at Leopold’s Preserve is busy, busy and has upcoming volunteer needs for those of you who love to be in the outdoors:

Earth Day Tree Planting event on April 22, 9 am-12 pm on their grounds, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run 20137. Volunteers of all ages are welcome; be prepared to dig holes for the trees, plant them and give them their first drink of water. This family-friendly event will help the agency develop a rare Piedmont savanna habitat on their facility. Please visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/earth-day-volunteer-tree-planting/form to sign up, email [email protected] for more information.

Leopold’s Preserve also needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you enjoy coaching sports, Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas wants to meet you! They need Volunteer Coaches aged 18+ to coach basketball and volleyball to youth, boys and girls. Practices are held during the week; games are normally played on weekends. Volunteers must be vaccinated (2 doses) and successfully complete a BGCGW background check. You’ll feel great as you work with youth and teens and watch them develop and improve their skills and performance! Perk: BGCGW will comp up to 2 children to play volleyball and/or basketball for FREE! Must pay for annual membership: $50 (ages 5-12) and $25 (ages 13-18). Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

