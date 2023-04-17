Fredericksburg transit to celebrate FXBGO! rebranding

Fredericksburg Regional Transit’s Rebranding Event for FXBGO! will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 11:30 a.m.

The buses have been known as “FRED Transit.” A rebranding event will be held at Central Station, 1400 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg (Route 1).

The first 100 people will receive a small gift. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome, presentations, and remarks, followed by the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

Starting at noon, there will be activities, prizes, and giveaways. For more information, please call 540-372-1222.