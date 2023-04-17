Snake found on Edgewater Drive Tortoise found on White Pine Circle. Turkey removed from a street in Olde Forge. Tortoise stuck in a fence in the Port Aquia neighborhood near Boswells Corner.

On April 16, 2023, Stafford Sheriff’s animal control deputies were called for a report of two butterballs in the street.

On April 16th Deputy A.C. Wolford responded to Olde Forge subdivision for a livestock in the roadway complaint. He arrived to find these two turkeys strutting through the area. We would hate for Butterball and the Gizzard of Oz to go to “waist.” The owner can contact Animal Control to claim their feathered friends (or we will hold them until the middle of November). Don’t we have the “baste” Animal Control Officers?

Also, on April 16, a deputy found an African Spurred Tortoise at a White Pine Circle house near the Stafford post office on Route 1.

Apparently the word is out in the reptile community you can be featured on our social media. Deputy A.C. Wolford responded to White Pine Circle on April 16th for this African Spurred Tortoise. We are a little shell shocked Thortoise was in our county. As the name suggests he is not native to Stafford and would have needed a shellicopter to get here. These tortoises can live up to 150 years and weigh 200 pounds. Thortoise will be resting comfortably at the shellter until we can find him something better than his mobile home.

A Stafford sheriff’s animal control deputy pulled a rat snake out of a house on Stratford Place on April 15, 2023.

A snake walks into a bar and the bartender asks, “How’d you do that?” And you thought we were out of snake jokes…we are just getting started with snake season!The Hogwarts Sorting Hat would put our Animal Control Officers in Slytherin. They are obviously fluent in Parseltongue, as they communicate so well with serpents. We are affectionately calling this little guy Severus Snake. Severus Snake is believed to be an adult DeKay’s Brown Snake. He (or possibly more appropriately the homeowners) was rescued on April 15th from the basement of a home in Stratford Place by Deputy K.L. Busch. He is now munching on grubs and spiders in a garden near you. Have a snake problem? You can “asp” for our help anytime. You don’t have to be a good “adder” to recognize that’s two snakes this week for our great Animal Control Officers. Thank you Deputy Busch!

Also, on April 15, residents in the Port Aquia subdivision near St. William of York Catholic Church called for help for a snapping turtle stuck in a fence.

Residents in Port Aquia subdivision were sturtled to find this snapping turtle trapped in a fence on April 15th. Deputy A.C. Wolford stuck his neck out to rescue Aristurtle. It wasn’t a turtle disaster, as Aristurtle did not require a trip to the animal shellter. We hoped he would stick around to shellibrate and pose for a shellfie, but he seemed more interested in the nearby pond. Thank you Deputy Wolford, it is so great to see all our Animal Control Officers coming out of their shell.

A Stafford sheriff’s animal control deputy pulled a rat snake out of a house on Edgewater Drive on April 13, 2023.