Stafford Middle School LEOs stuff 400 Easter eggs

Student members of the Stafford Middle School LEOs stuffed more than 400 eggs for an egg hunt held at the Thurman Brisbane Center, a homeless shelter in Fredericksburg, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The Aquia Evening Lions Club provided the candy and sponsored the club.

The middle school’s Leo Club is a community service club focusing on leadership, team building, and community awareness. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month after school. Members must be at least 12 years old or turn 12 during the school year.

Fred Cannon, with the Auqia Evening Lions, emailed: