Stafford Middle School LEOs stuff 400 Easter eggs

Student members of the Stafford Middle School LEOs stuffed more than 400 eggs for an egg hunt held at the Thurman Brisbane Center, a homeless shelter in Fredericksburg, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
The Aquia Evening Lions Club provided the candy and sponsored the club.
The middle school’s Leo Club is a community service club focusing on leadership, team building, and community awareness. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month after school. Members must be at least 12 years old or turn 12 during the school year.
Fred Cannon, with the Auqia Evening Lions, emailed:
When the Easter Bunny arrived at the Thurman Brisbane center, the Easter Bunny had help from the Stafford Middle school LEO teacher advisor, Veronica Sutherland and parents of the children staying at the shelter to hide the eggs for the children residing at the center to find. The children who participated in the hunt ranged in age from 6 to 11 years.
One young child at the center, who was afraid of the Easter Bunny when the bunny arrived, had so much fun with the hunt that he was hugging and high fiving the Easter Bunny multiple times by the end of the egg hunt.