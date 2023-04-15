Germanna – FredNats scholarship asks students to write about values

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson took the field with the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the Major League Baseball color line.

Win Germanna Community College – Fredericksburg Nationals Scholarships by entering the college’s annual Jackie Robinson Essay Contest open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region (Fredericksburg City, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison, and Caroline counties).

The essay should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in dealing with a problem in their life: Courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students taking classes at Germanna, either in person or online. The classes may be transferred to universities.

Students may click here to enter before May 15. Winners will be introduced on the field at the FredNats game on June 2.