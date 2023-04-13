Dumfries annual Juneteeth Parade scheduled June 19

Join the Greater Prince William Community on June 19, 2023, for the Dumfries Juneteenth Parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of UMC Dumfries, 2890 Cameron Street, and end at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery with an informational presentation and jubilee honoring the ancestors.

Groups will be prompted by the announcer and volunteers when to move along the route.

This is a walking parade. There will be no tossing candy along the route. The route is roughly half a mile and is handicap accessible.

Participants are asked to park at Dumfries Elementary School and surrounding areas and line up at Dumfries UMC no later than 10 a.m. Groups will walk with their respective category listed on the form.

Dumfries police will direct traffic and ensure participants walk the route safely. The deadline to register is Friday, June 9.

Parade organizers are seeking volunteers and sponsors. Interested individuals may email [email protected]

Learn more about the Dumfries Juneteenth Parade on www.facebook.com