Stafford animal shelter reaches capacity

The Stafford County Animal Shelter at 26 Frosty Lane, near the regional jail, has no space to hold more animals.

The county’s sheriff’s office, which operates the shelter, encourages anyone seeking to provide a home for a furry friend to adopt today.

The 17,500-square-foot shelter opened in 2018 with 38 dog kennels for adoption and stray hold; there are 12 kennels for observation and six for isolation. There are also 12 small breed/puppy kennels. There are 44 stray hold cages for cats, six for observation, and six for isolation.