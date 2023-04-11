Curbside pervert comes back for seconds, police say

Indecent Exposure – On April 7 at 10:23 AM, officers responded to Cracker Barrel, located at 17115 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed a patron, later identified as the accused, was parked in the parking lot when an employee went out to deliver his order. During the encounter, the accused exposed himself to the employee. At no time was there any physical contact between the victim and the accused? While investigating the incident, officers determined a similar incident occurred the month prior with another employee while delivering food to the accused. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Brandon Michael JONES. On April 10, the accused turned himself into the police without incident.

Arrested on April 10:

Brandon Michael JONES, 41, of 16956 Takeaway Ln. in Dumfries Charged with 2 counts of indecent exposure

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

— Prince William police