Call to Action: Youth basketball, volleyball coaches needed

Greetings, Prince William – If you enjoy coaching sports, Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas wants to meet you! They need Volunteer Coaches age 18+ to coach basketball and volleyball to youth, boys, and girls. Practices are held during the week; games are normally played on weekends. Volunteers must be vaccinated (2 doses) and successfully complete a BGCGW background check. You’ll feel great as you work with youth and teens and watch them develop and improve their skills and performance! Perk: BGCGW will comp up to 2 children to play volleyball and/or basketball for FREE! Must pay for an annual membership: $50 (ages 5-12) and $25 (ages 13-18). Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you love animals and running, we have a terrific opportunity for you! The wonderful people at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets need an experienced volunteer age 18+ to help with coordinating, managing, and executing walk/run fundraisers. The goal is to host a 5K race in Prince William during early fall. It’s not too early to begin planning, and you’ll feel great as you promote a healthy event that will help homeless and abused animals! Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Brain Injury Services is looking for a PALS volunteer ( P roviding a L ink for S urvivors) to be a friend to a young woman living in Arlington, recovering from a brain injury. This would be a once-a-month commitment to accompany the client on outings. Please email [email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext.232, for more information.

You can help our senior citizens! Prince William Area Agency on Aging is looking for

Home Delivered Meals Drivers age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete. Schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers located in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, safe driving record and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by PWC. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information.

Are you a people person? The staff at Capital Caring Health needs a virtual volunteer to help with volunteer recruitment for their various programs. This virtual opportunity is about 10 hours a month and involves social media, marketing, and outreach support. This is an excellent remote opportunity; you’ll gain nonprofit management and communication experience! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on April 19, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

If you love admin work, the folks at CFH (formerly Catholics for Housing) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual Office Assistant who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients. Duties include answering phones, helping visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Attention, Feline Fans! Last Chance Animal Rescue needs cat-loving volunteers to help with cat and kitten care and adoptions in the Manassas PetSmart, 10834 Sudley Manor Drive. Volunteers aged 14+ welcome; volunteers between ages 14-17 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Duties include loving on the kitties, playing with and socializing them, feeding, and light cleaning, including litter box scooping. Volunteers would also help with greeting potential adopters, introducing them to the kitty guests, and processing adoptions. Training and orientation are provided. Be prepared to commit to one or more shifts (AM or PM) per week; hours are available on weekdays and weekends. You’ll purr with delight knowing that you’re helping to care for cats from high-kill shelters and place them in loving homes! Please visit http://bit.ly/3JxbyH0 to fill out and sign a Volunteer Agreement. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Attention Plant Lovers and Gardeners! Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run, is offering a series of family-friendly training for volunteers to be certified in invasive vine removal at their facility. Once certified, volunteers can come to the Preserve any time, on their own schedule, and independently work to remove invasive vines. Training is required to learn more about invasive vine identification and removal techniques. Training for 2023 will be offered on April 22, August 12, and October 14 1:30 pm-3:30 pm each date. It’s family-friendly, and you’ll enjoy being outdoors in this beautiful facility and helping the staff as you clear out vines that could strangle trees and plants! Please visit http://bit.ly/3J9YUNR for more information on this opportunity. Visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up.



Leopold’s Preserve also needs bird-loving volunteers to help monitor bluebird, purple martin, or wood duck boxes. Monitors regularly check the boxes to support data collection – how many birds use their nest boxes and how many babies are born. They have lots of boxes and can’t monitor all of them without your help! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Is your office or club looking for a group project? SERVE’s Family Shelter has a need for small groups of 5-7 volunteers to provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests in their shelter throughout 2023! Volunteers have the option to prepare the meal offsite and do a drive-by drop-off delivery of the meal to the shelter or to prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. It’s a wonderful way to give back and provide a home-cooked nutritious meal for those coping with homelessness! Please email [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 for more information and a list of meal openings during the year.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

