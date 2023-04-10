Unity Reed High School equestrian vaulter wins $2,000 scholarship

Ainsely Sadler, a 17-year-old Equestrian Vaulter from Bristow, won the National Athletic Scholarship from the National Honor Society of High School Scholars worth $2,000. Ainsely is a Unity Reed High School senior and was chosen for her achievements and dedication to equestrian vaulting.

Equestrian vaulting is a rigorous and high-consequence sport that consists of gymnastics-like maneuvers while riding on the back of a horse. While vaulting, the equestrian maneuvers the horse within a 15-meter diameter circle and is judged on a scale of one to 10.

“I was beyond excited when I won this award! NSHSS has provided me numerous opportunities for success and outreach in academic and extra-curricular settings. I am so thankful that I get to share this amazing sport with the public,” said Sadler, a senior.

Sadler began practicing in the sport in August of 2018 at 14. After growing tired of gymnastics and competitive cheerleading, Ainsely’s interest in Equestrian Vaulting started after being inspired by a movie called “The Horse Dancer.”

“I researched the sport and found Topaz Vaulters, a vaulting club that just so happened to be close to where I lived! This was especially rare because Vaulting is predominantly a European sport, so there are not too many established clubs in the US yet,” expressed Sadler.

As a competitive equestrian vaulter, Ainsely practices twice weekly, often taking place off the horse. “I practice on the barrel two times a week; the barrel is a stationary item rounded to mimic the horse’s back. It allows vaulters to try new moves on and experiment,” said Ainsely. Topaz Valters allows her to practice with their horse named Benji or Benjamin’s Bright Idea on show days once a week for two hours.

Equestrian Vaulting does not exist at the collegiate level Ainsely hopes to continue vaulting at a local club where she decides to attend college.

“This will depend on the college I commit to because vaulting clubs are so hard to come by, but I do know that whatever I do, it will still involve horses in some capacity,” said Sadler.

For more information on NSHSS, visit nshss.org