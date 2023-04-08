Opinion: Wheeler dons environmental lipstick to gloss over her record

The Prince William County circus is never short on sideshows.

In eastern Prince William, we’re gambling on “The Rose.” In western Prince William, we’ve bet the house on data centers.

The latest Prince William County Police Department report shows our violent crime rate has skyrocketed since 2019. Good luck getting those winnings home from the casino.

Our Absence-of-Planning Office is absolutely melting down after a series of controversial decisions that prioritized developer exploitation over prudent land use. Senior planning staff runs for their professional lives without a word of explanation. Are even the exiles muzzled by non-disclosure agreements?

Just when you think you need a breath of fresh air, there isn’t any. Despite our sustainability goals, Prince William County is one of two Northern Virginia counties increasing its greenhouse gas emissions. As if no one’s paying attention, our earth-moving and clear-cutting Chair At-large Ann Wheeler dons environmental lipstick to gloss over her abysmal record before a Green Business Council invented by her husband.

And when you’re drowning, you can always count on our self-serving friends along Pageland Lane to throw you an anchor. Ken Knarr has generously stepped forward to claim Pete Candland’s financially-conflicted “what’s-in-it-for-me?” role in the Republican primary. This stunt is most likely designed to dilute the burgeoning opposition to our beleaguered Chair.

For all these “services,” you got a tax increase. In the alternate universe of Ann Wheeler, this bedlam is supposed to merit her re-election. She has inexplicably chosen to run on a record most would be running from.

Pulling off this con requires an awful lot of voter disengagement. Don’t fall for it. Vote for Deshundra Jefferson in the June 20 Democratic primary.

Bill Wright

Gainesville