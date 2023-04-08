Construction hotspots on I-95: April 9 – 15, 2023

I-95 I-95 Northbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 137-138 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project construction.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 137-138 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project construction.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 137-138 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project construction.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures at mile markers 148-146 for overhead message board work, part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Single lane closes nightly at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes open by 4:30 a.m. except on Friday, when all lanes open by 5 a.m.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 125 for construction project deliveries. Replacement of Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Slow roll of traffic with a full, brief traffic stop during these hours at mile marker 125 to move a construction crane into position. Replacement of Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass.

Stafford County

Route 1

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closure on Route 1 between the intersection of Enon Road and the Prince William County line. Crews are installing rumble strips along the road shoulder as a safety enhancement at select locations.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closure on Route 17 between Stafford Lakes Parkway and the Fauquier County line. Crews are installing rumble strips along the road shoulder as a safety enhancement at select locations.

Route 616 (Poplar Road)

Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flagging operation between Route 17 and Branch Circle Way for pavement work.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound, near Thornburg

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating single lane closures and flagging operation. Crews will be milling and paving Route 1 northbound and southbound in the Thornburg area, from south of the Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road) intersection to the Caroline County line.

Route 1 Southbound near I-95 Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating two lanes closed on Route 1 southbound at various locations between the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 and the Route 17 (Mills Drive) intersection. Construction work for the exit 126 and Southpoint Parkway project.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Flagging operation between Glenwood Drive and Germanna Point Drive/Hospital Boulevard. Construction in connection with Route 17 overpass replacement at I-95 and widening of Route 17.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Courthouse Road between Smith Station Road and Lake Anna Parkway. Utility work under permit.

Route 601 (Lawyers Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. On Lawyers Road, access to and from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) will be closed near the intersection for pipe replacement. Travelers should follow a posted detour to use Fenton Road to travel between Lawyers Road and Courthouse Road. Traffic traveling eastbound and westbound on Courthouse Road will remain open at the Lawyers Road intersection during this work.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Crews will clean drainage ditches and road shoulders and perform maintenance between Route 1 and Salem Church Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flagging operation on Gordon Road between the intersections with Brock Road and Smith Station Road for pavement work.

Route 636 (Hood Drive)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Flagging operation with one-way, alternating traffic between Courthouse Road and Route 1. Construction work for Hood Drive improvements.