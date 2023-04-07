Hundreds attended a public hearing on a proposed 38% percent tax hike in Stafford County.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 81 people signed up to speak, and many shared stories of how their children struggle in the county’s public schools because of the division’s inability to retain experienced teachers, provide adequate places to provide tutoring, and its installation of trailer classrooms outside the school buildings.

Susie Brown, the mother of a deaf girl at Ferry Farm Elementary School, brought her two children to the meeting. The child’s older sister signed the child while the mother told the supervisors her child struggles in school due to a shortage of full-time translators. The one she has splits her time between other schools, leaving her child struggling to communicate during lunchtime and recess. “This violates her [individualized learning plan] and is a huge safety concern. This doesn’t come close to meeting the needs of deaf kids,” said Brown.

Sarah Taylor, president of the Stafford Education Association, a union of teachers, advocated supervisors fully fund the school board’s adopted $442 million budget, which would require county taxpayers to pay out $49 million more than they did the previous year. “I’ll work extra jobs. I’ll change my shopping habits so that children can get a better public education.”

Many residents said the additional school funding is overdue and praised Dr. Thomas Taylor for his work to improve the government school system of 31,000 students.

“I don’t want to hear the budget history anymore. I want it fixed,” said a Rock Hill District resident. We should reclassify teachers as first responders… you give the sheriff’s office everything they need but show distrust at the school board and superintendent.”

Supervisors increased starting pay for new deputies by 15% to $59,000 annually to be more competitive with other jurisdictions luring away law enforcement officers.

To consider fully funding the school board’s budget, supervisors voted 4-2 to advertise a real estate property tax that’s 38% higher than last year. If adopted on April 18, it would raise the average annual tax bill from $3,200 to more than $5,000.

With the prospect of paying more taxes in the face of rising inflation on just about everything, many were outraged.

“This irresponsible tax rate will cause financial hardship on the poorest residents,” said Terry Garley of Hartwood. “The limited amount of money people have will be stretched beyond their means. I wish I could live on the budget I want, not the budget I have… I expect the board of supervisors to spend my tax money responsibly.

The proposed tax hike would affect seniors, as many are now struggling with rising inflation and housing costs and choosing to purchase food or medicine. “Any increase would have life-threatening effects…there’s been no pay increase for these residents,” said a woman helping seniors file federal and state income taxes.

Some thanked supervisors for advertising the higher tax rate had entertaining the thought of hiking real estate tax bills, while more encouraged them to meet somewhere in the middle.

At the proposed rate, the $947 million county budget would completely fund the school division’s budget, automatically sending $12 million more to the school division. The county administrator suggested the county create a fire levy, and fund it with an additional 3-cent tax, to fund fire and rescue services, which brings the proposed tax rate to $1.175 per every $100 of the assessed value of a house.

The school division needs to build two new elementary schools, the 18th and 19th in the system, to keep up with growth. It will also provide salary increases for all employees, and rehabilitate older schools, including paying more for hard-to-fill teacher and faculty positions.

However, supervisors say the schools’ lack of planning shouldn’t equate to a nearly 40% tax hike.

“Elementary school 19 was not in the [capital improvement plan.] It just popped up out of nowhere. If you look back to [the 2017 schools capital improvement plan], it was never discussed,” said Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke.

The school division’s budget is $442 million, up more than 70% since 2015. During that same time, the student population increased by 12%, said Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch.

“When you say, ‘fully fund the schools,’ be careful and understand what that statement means,” said Vancuh. “I’m sorry you all had to come out here out of fear your taxes will be raised 38 percent.”

Delegate Tara Durant (R-Fredericksburg, Stafford) says her colleagues in the General Assembly will continue pushing for school choice amid the current funding debate in the county. Fresh off the heels of Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears’ appearance in Prince William County, she said, “We want school choice, and we want it now.” Durant says school choice would allow parents to send their children to schools that best meet their needs.

The Board of Supervisors will meet again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, and is expected to approve a tax rate (it can choose to lower the rate but can’t go higher) and approve the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Upcoming Stafford County Meetings