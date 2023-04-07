C.D. Hylton High School planetarium director Anthony Kilgore has been selected as the new President of the Middle Atlantic Planetarium Society (Maps). Anthony was one of three candidates running for the position of President.

The election process began with a nomination process which resulted in three candidates being able to represent all planetariums in high schools, colleges, and science centers. Member planetariums’ directors and administrators cast all votes.

“To be voted in by a jury of my peers is really a very special feeling. It’s a 6-year term broken down into 3 parts. On June 1st of this year, I assume the office of President-Elect for the next two years to learn the job” stated Kilgore.

“On June 1st of 2025 would be my inauguration to become actual President, and then on June 1st, 2027 I move into the office of Past-President which means I teach the new President-Elect the job and assume the role of President should something happen to the then current President” continued Kilgore.

The Irene V. Hylton Planetarium is located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge. Kilgore runs the Irene V. Hylton Planetarium and allows students to assist him with the Saturday shows to receive community service hours.

Originally known as the SkyDome Planetarium from 1991 until 2010 but later renamed after Irene Hylton, the Irene V. Hylton Planetarium has been at Hylton since it was built in 1991. The Irene V. Hylton Planetarium allows all Prince William County public school students to visit the planetarium during school hours with no admission fee.

The Planetarium is open to the public for Science Saturdays at least one Saturday a month. This event offers 5 different shows each day, with the earlier shows being more kid-friendly and becoming more mature in conversation as the evening progresses.

These shows cost $10 a ticket; children tw0 years old and younger are free if they sit on a parent’s lap. The Planetarium schedule is typically full each year due to its popular demand.

For more information on the Irene V. Hylton Planetarium, visit hyltonplanetarium.com. For more information on the Middle Atlantic Planetarium Society, visit mapsplanetarium.org