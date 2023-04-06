Suspect in March 20 Dale City slaying already in Arlington jail

Prince William police said 37-year-old Richard Del Cid was shot to death outside a Food Lion store near Dale City on March 20, 2023.

Today, police released the victim’s identity and the name of the man they say shot him — Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 46, who has since been processed into an Arlington County jail on an unrelated charge.

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On April 5, detectives charged a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 37-year-old man that occurred in a shopping center parking lot located in the 6300 block of Hoadly Rd in Manassas (20112) on March 20. The investigation revealed the involved parties were known to one another, and the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect, victim, and the female acquaintance present during the shooting.

The victim and female acquaintance reportedly met in the above area to exchange documents. The suspect allegedly followed the victim and the female acquaintance to another area of the parking lot where the shooting occurred. The suspect later turned himself in to the police on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Following the investigation, detectives linked the suspect to the murder and obtained arrest warrants. The suspect, identified as Mauricio Antonio MAYORGA, was served on charges related to the homicide investigation at the Arlington County Detention Center where he was incarcerated on his previous charge from an unrelated matter.

Arrested on April 5:

Mauricio Antonio MAYORGA, 46, of no fixed address

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody

Identified:

The victim was identified as Richard Del CID, 37, of Woodbridge