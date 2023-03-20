Man, 37, killed outside Dale City Food Lion store

Police in Prince William County say the they found a man suffering gunshot wounds outside a Food Lion in Dale City early this morning.
They later pronounced him dead at the scene, near Dale Boulevard and Hoadly Road.
Police have not identified the victim. We’ll update this post when they do.
From a press release:
Homicide Investigation – On March 20 at 1:18AM, officers responded to the Hoadly Market Place located at 6330 Hoadly Rd. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving in the parking lot of the shopping center, officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid.
Fire and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released once next of kin has been notified.
The initial investigation revealed the man, and a female acquaintance, were in the parking lot when they were approached by a vehicle. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, striking the victim. Preliminarily, this incident does not appear random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.