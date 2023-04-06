Updated: Teens face charges after double shooting at Stafford park

Updated April 7 — Two 17-year-old boys traveled from Woodbridge to Stafford before shots rang out, injuring one of the boys and a 15-year-old Stafford boy.

The 17-year-old teens met the 15-year-old at the Park Ridge swimming pool, a park in the residential neighborhood in North Stafford on Parkway Boulevard. Detectives say a struggle ensued, leading to the 15-year-old boy being shot in the back and a 17-year-old in the leg.

Authorities believe all three had guns, but it’s unclear who fired shots. It’s unclear what the teens are arguing about.

The 17-year-old Woodbridge suspect, who was shot in the leg, was treated at a local hospital and released, and has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, said Stafford Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz.

The other 17-year-old Woodbridge suspect was charged with possessing a firearm by a minor and grand theft of a gun. Both are currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are working to uncover how these juveniles got to have these firearms. The 15-year-old is still being treated for his injuries.

The 9-1-1 call for the shooting went out at 4:09 p.m. Authorities found the 15-year-old in the swimming pool parking lot and the two 17-year-old boys hiding in a shed at home on nearby Boondocks Lane, authorities said.

Following the shooting, H.H. Poole Middle School, Park Ridge Elementary School, the Merit School of Stafford, and Porter Library were on full lockdown, while North Stafford High School was on a partial lockdown.

Three hours after authorities found the shooting victims, detectives found three guns used in the incident tossed in nearby woods. It’s believed all three boys had guns.

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor says one of the victims is a county public schools student.

“I would love to tell you that instruction is our number one priority in Stafford Schools – it’s not. Safety remains paramount in Stafford Schools. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is essential,” Taylor penned in a message to parents. “Our collective safety relies on all of us to be mindful and caring. Should you or your child need assistance from a school counselor, please reach out to your school administrator, who can assist in scheduling a conversation.”

Kimmitz said parents should talk to their children about guns and what to do if they find an unattended firearm lying around — report it to an adult immediately.

More as we have it.