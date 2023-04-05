May 2023 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center

May 2023 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center will be full of performances, workshops, and events.

The Hylton Center of the Arts Alliance will showcase Manassas Ballet Theatre, Manassas Symphony Orchestra, Arts Affiliates, the Northern Virginia Youth Ballet, Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra, and ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre.

Mason Arts will also present Mason School of Theater’s concert presentation of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, May 5 to 7. May 5 and 6 will be at 8 p.m., and May 7 will be at 2 p.m.

The performance will be based on The Comic Strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. It will be presented by Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

$20 for an adult, $10 for students, staff, seniors, and groups.

Tickets are available at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759 or through the Hylton Center website online.

On May 13, at 8 p.m., the Hylton Performing Arts Center will conclude its 2022-2023 season, presenting with CAMMO Voices. They will feature the world-renowned Voices of Service and American Military Spouses Choir, Tommy Stanley, Donnie Isaacs, and @Eaze.

The performance will honor service members, their spouses, and families; CAMMO Voices uses its platform to increase awareness of what music can do for those coping with visible and invisible wounds to promote healing through music.

George Mason University’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative will sponsor this performance and provide free tickets for veterans and service members.

Ticket prices will range from $29 to $48 and will be half-price for youth through grade 12.

A full schedule of performances and events for May 2023 at the Hylton Center can be found online.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is managed by Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and is dedicated to bringing a performing arts venue to the Prince William region.

The performing arts center is at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.