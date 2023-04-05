Fire displaces 7 from Stafford home

First arriving units marked on scene just over five minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch and roof of a single family residence. Crews quickly began working to extinguish the fire, utilizing rural water supply operations due a lack of hydrants in the immediate area. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The seven occupants of the residence were alerted to the fire by functioning smoke alarms, and were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units. There were no reported injuries and all are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Several neighbors also reported the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Fauquier County Fire and Rescue and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.