Public hearing on ‘historic’ tax increase set

The agenda for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is posted, and, as promised, supervisors will hear from the public about a plan to hike Real Estate taxes by 38% in the coming year.

The tax rate hike, accompanied by a host of other fee increases outlined in the agenda link above, like water and sewer, would mean the owners of average single-family homes could see their tax bills increase from about $3,000 to about $5,000. The additional $947 million budget would be used for pay raises for county staff and teachers, to build new schools, and other projects outlined in this report.

Tax hike supporters say the county government and its schools have long been neglected, while opponents call the proposed tax hike “historic” and the largest in Virginia’s history.

The proposed $1.175 tax rate is 20 cents higher than proposed in neighboring Prince William County, the state’s second-largest jurisdiction, more than double Stafford County’s size.

You can see our full report from the Board of Supervisors chambers when they set the proposed tax rate here.

You can also attend the public hearing on Tuesday, April 5, 2023. It begins at 7 p.m. at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

You can also watch it online here.