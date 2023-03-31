Published March 31, 2023 at 9:00AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:39AM

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Manassas Park Community Services will hold a community day. The event will occur from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Manassas Park City Hall, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, 20110.

If the weather is unaccommodating, the venue will be Manassas Park High School, 8200 Euclid Avenue, Manassas Park.

The event is to help provide information on programs in housing, education, health, and economic development.

Housing counseling agencies will provide seminars on purchasing a home and building credit. Prince William County’s Office of Housing will provide another seminar regarding the First-Time Homebuyers program.

Nonprofits will also provide services in health, education, housing, and youth programs.

Food trucks, face painting, a reptile show, folkloric dances from Guatemala and Peru, and a Sonic Boom live band concert will also take place at the event.

The Community Services Department of Manassas Park holds the event with sponsorship from Virginia Housing and local community partners.

This will be the first year the event takes place, with plans to continue bringing it back annually.

The event’s inspiration was engaging and connecting with the community, promoting valuable community programs, and sharing cultural diversity.

The Manassas Park Mayor, Jeanette Rishelle, and city manager, Laszlo Palko, will both be present alongside the police department K-9 unit.