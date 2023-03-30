Occoquan installs river monitoring stations, needs volunteers

Occoquan is partnering with the Potomac Riverkeeper Network to install two water quality monitoring stations in the Occoquan River.

More in an email from Mayor Earnie Porta:

To operate, the program requires a network of volunteers who are willing to collect the scientific data from the monitoring stations on Wednesday mornings and bring the data to the PRKN’s floating lab, Sea Dog, where it is analyzed and released weekly on the SwimGuide app and PKRN’s social media pages. The more volunteers, of course, the less frequently any one individual has to collect and deliver the data.

Free training to be a Community Science Water Quality Monitor can be completed in two ways. For those who are interested in a live training session, one will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at National Harbor Marina. To sign up contact Morgan Bench at [email protected]. Additionally, training may be completed by watching three training videos online and then successfully completing a Water Quality Monitoring Certification Exam. For more information on the latter go to potomacriverkeepernetwork.org/volunteer and scroll down to the section on “Community Science Water Quality Monitors.”

This is a great way to become involved in citizen science endeavors and support the health of our namesake river.