Burglars smash dealership, drive off with cars

Surveillance photos show multiple people broke into an auto dealership in Woodbridge, located the keys to several cars, and drove them off the lot.

Prince William police report:

Commercial Burglary – On March 28 at 11:07AM, officers responded to Woodbridge Auto Sales located at 13611 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. Upon arriving at the business that morning, employees observed damage to a side door and contacted the police.

Video surveillance revealed an unknown individual kicked in the side door and then made entry into the business with two additional individuals. While inside the business the individuals take numerous sets of keys before going to the business parking lot where they attempt to enter several different vehicles.

Eventually, the suspects make entry into a 2008 Grey Acura MDX and a 2015 Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and drive them from the lot. No additional property was reported missing. The investigation continues. The suspects are described as three black males with face coverings.