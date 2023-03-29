FXBGO! awarded $40,000 to maintain medical transportation

Fredericksburg Regional Transit, also known as FXBGO!, received two $20,000 grants from the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund of Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and the Stafford Hospital Community Benefit Fund.

These grants will allow the agency to continue to provide transit service in the Fredericksburg region that will facilitate access to healthcare through public transportation and act as a mechanism to address health issues through the benefits and connections transit service provides, a press release states.

In 2022, nearly 2,300 passengers boarded transit at the two hospital bus stops, and another 6,794 boarded at other “medical stops” on FXBGO! routes. The ridership goal for 2023 is 2,500 passengers at hospital stops and 3,500 passengers at other medical stops.

According to a press release, the transit system has seen an increase in ridership due to fare-free service that began February 28, 2022, which contributed to an overall increase in trips, including those to medical facilities and for medical services. If ridership trends continue, FXBGO! will meet and or exceed both targets.

FXBGO! has specific program objectives within the grant period of 2023, including strengthening its safety and security programs; reducing accidents and incidents by three percent year-over-year; increasing the number of riders who board at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital; completing “Ride FXBGO!” webinars and or seminars, social media engagement activities, individual training sessions, and outreach sessions to educate the public and staff.

FXBGO! aims to provide accessible, efficient, safe, and affordable public transit service in the Fredericksburg region, including Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties. Go to fredericksburgva.gov/transit for more information.